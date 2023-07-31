U.S. Army Col. Ronald J. Sturgeon assumes command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a Savannah District Change of Command Ceremony at The DeSoto in Savannah, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2023. Sturgeon assumes command from Col. Joseph R. Geary, who served from May. 7, 2021 to Aug. 4, 2023. The ceremony was hosted by Brigadier Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, Commander of the South Atlantic Division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tiana Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 13:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892690
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-XP218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109808216
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Change of Command, by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
