U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Ronald J. Sturgeon assumes command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a Savannah District Change of Command Ceremony at The DeSoto in Savannah, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2023. Sturgeon assumes command from Col. Joseph R. Geary, who served from May. 7, 2021 to Aug. 4, 2023. The ceremony was hosted by Brigadier Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, Commander of the South Atlantic Division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tiana Brown)