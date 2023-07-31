Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Change of Command

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Pfc. Tiana Brown 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Ronald J. Sturgeon assumes command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a Savannah District Change of Command Ceremony at The DeSoto in Savannah, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2023. Sturgeon assumes command from Col. Joseph R. Geary, who served from May. 7, 2021 to Aug. 4, 2023. The ceremony was hosted by Brigadier Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, Commander of the South Atlantic Division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892690
    VIRIN: 230804-A-XP218-1001
    Filename: DOD_109808216
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Change of Command
    92nd Engineer Battalion
    Savannah District
    South Atlantic Division

