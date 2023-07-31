EOD Operation Frozen Peanut

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Frozen Peanut is a routine exercise designed to test EOD capabilities, procedures, and readiness in the event of a nuclear incident. The exercise was conducted from the perspective of an Initial Response Force reacting to such an event.



“It’s important for us to conduct these exercises to keep our skills sharp,” said Tech. Sgt. Fernando Aguilera, 5th CES EOD flight noncommissioned officer in charge of quality assurance. “With our mission set here at Minot Air Force Base, we need to stay ready to execute.”