    EOD Operation Frozen Peanut

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Operation Frozen Peanut is a routine exercise designed to test EOD capabilities, procedures, and readiness in the event of a nuclear incident. The exercise was conducted from the perspective of an Initial Response Force reacting to such an event.

    “It’s important for us to conduct these exercises to keep our skills sharp,” said Tech. Sgt. Fernando Aguilera, 5th CES EOD flight noncommissioned officer in charge of quality assurance. “With our mission set here at Minot Air Force Base, we need to stay ready to execute.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892688
    VIRIN: 230728-F-UV792-1001
    Filename: DOD_109808197
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

