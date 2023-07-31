EOD Operation Frozen Peanut

Operation Frozen Peanut is a routine exercise designed to test EOD capabilities, procedures, and readiness in the event of a nuclear incident. The exercise was conducted from the perspective of an Initial Response Force reacting to such an event.
“It’s important for us to conduct these exercises to keep our skills sharp,” said Tech. Sgt. Fernando Aguilera, 5th CES EOD flight noncommissioned officer in charge of quality assurance. “With our mission set here at Minot Air Force Base, we need to stay ready to execute.”
