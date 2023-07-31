B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron participate in Red Flag-Nellis 23-3. B-Roll package contains launch of aircraft, maintenance, and take-off.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892682
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-JD534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109808126
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Hometown:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: B-1B Lancer Break of Day Operations - Red Flag 23-3, by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
B-1B Lancer
