Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll - B-1B Lancers Fly Red Flag 23-3 Sorties

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dylan Maher 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron participate in Red Flag-Nellis 23-3. B-Roll package contains launch of aircraft, maintenance, and take-off.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892680
    VIRIN: 230713-F-JD534-1001
    Filename: DOD_109808115
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Hometown: RAPID CITY, SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - B-1B Lancers Fly Red Flag 23-3 Sorties, by A1C Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    B-1B Lancer

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    B-1B Lancer
    Nellis Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT