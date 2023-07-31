Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     Austin Speaks at Army Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks at a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James C. McConville, is scheduled to officially retire and relinquish his duties.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 11:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 892668
    Filename: DOD_109807947
    Length: 00:15:51
    Location: DC, US

