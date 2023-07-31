Academy Graduate Commands Medical Specialties Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jun Mendoza, a doctor with the 10th Medical Group and allergist and immunologist, commands the Medical Specialties Flight at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Aug. 3, 2023. Mendoza, Academy Class of 2007, synchronizes operations with his staff of commissioned, enlisted and civilian medical personnel daily. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)