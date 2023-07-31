U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jun Mendoza, a doctor with the 10th Medical Group and allergist and immunologist, commands the Medical Specialties Flight at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Aug. 3, 2023. Mendoza, Academy Class of 2007, synchronizes operations with his staff of commissioned, enlisted and civilian medical personnel daily. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892657
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-XU955-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109807794
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
This work, Academy Graduate Commands Medical Specialties Flight, by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
