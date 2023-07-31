Academy Graduate Commands Medical Specialties Flight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jun Mendoza, a doctor with the 10th Medical Group and allergist and immunologist, commands the Medical Specialties Flight at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Aug. 3, 2023. Mendoza, Academy Class of 2007, synchronizes operations with his staff of commissioned, enlisted and civilian medical personnel daily. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

