Medical Service Corps director wishes community happy 76th birthday

230804-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 4, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, director, Medical Service Corps, delivers a happy 76th birthday message to the Medical Service Corps, thanking the community for their positive impact and countless contributions to Navy Medicine. The Medical Service Corps was established on Aug. 4, 1947, and is Navy Medicine’s most diverse corps with 31 specialties and more than 2,900 active and reserve officers practicing or training in more than 31 different health care specialties. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
