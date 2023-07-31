DSTB E3B PT Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to the Division Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigaded take a physical fitness test on Fort Liberty, NC, August 3, 2023. Paratroopers who meet the standard will proceed to the next qualification step in competing in the Expert Soldier and Expert Field Medical Badge this fall. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)