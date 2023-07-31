Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSTB E3B PT Test

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the Division Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigaded take a physical fitness test on Fort Liberty, NC, August 3, 2023. Paratroopers who meet the standard will proceed to the next qualification step in competing in the Expert Soldier and Expert Field Medical Badge this fall. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 10:13
    Location: US

    This work, DSTB E3B PT Test, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    E3b
    expert soldier badge

