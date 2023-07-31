Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Leadership Diversity Advisory Council hosts Suicide Prevention Walk

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The Coast Guard Leadership Diversity Advisory Council at Base Portsmouth hosts a Suicide Prevention Walk in honor of Suicide Prevention Month Sept. 22, 2022, on Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, in Portsmouth, Virginia. The Coast Guard observes Suicide Prevention Month every September and promotes the resources available to members year-round. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 10:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892648
    VIRIN: 220922-G-Nj244-1001
    Filename: DOD_109807602
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    This work, Coast Guard Leadership Diversity Advisory Council hosts Suicide Prevention Walk, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    USCG
    Suicide Awareness
    LDAC
    HSWL

