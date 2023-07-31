Operational Readiness Training Complex (ORTC) Groundbreaking Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Distinguished guests and visitors, including U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command., and Joachim Herrmann, the Bavarian State Minister of the Interior, attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Operational Readiness Training Complex (ORTC) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. The new ORTC is the beginning of a larger effort to modernize the sprawling Grafenwoehr Training Area, which encompasses more than 50,000 acres. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)