    Operational Readiness Training Complex (ORTC) Groundbreaking Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Distinguished guests and visitors, including U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command., and Joachim Herrmann, the Bavarian State Minister of the Interior, attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Operational Readiness Training Complex (ORTC) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. The new ORTC is the beginning of a larger effort to modernize the sprawling Grafenwoehr Training Area, which encompasses more than 50,000 acres. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892630
    VIRIN: 230804-A-DT978-2001
    Filename: DOD_109807437
    Length: 00:09:24
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    USArmy
    GTA
    7thATC
    USAG-Bavaria
    USAG-B

