U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to various units competed in an expert physical fitness assessment during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 3, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892618
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-QM436-1536
|Filename:
|DOD_109807351
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
