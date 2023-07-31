Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 3, 2023. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 04:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892613
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-EF519-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109807135
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition B-Roll, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT