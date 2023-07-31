ASG-KU Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Area Support Group - Kuwait change of command ceremony, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 13, 2023. Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth handed the reigns to Col. Daniel Enslen after a year-long tour. Attendees, which included James Holtsnider, the Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, filled the Theater to capacity and were treated to the sounds of the 28th Infantry Division Band. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)