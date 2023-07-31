ASG-KU Change of Command Ceremony

Area Support Group - Kuwait change of command ceremony, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 13, 2023. Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth handed the reigns to Col. Daniel Enslen after a year-long tour. Attendees, which included James Holtsnider, the Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, filled the Theater to capacity and were treated to the sounds of the 28th Infantry Division Band. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|07.13.2023
|08.04.2023 08:12
|Newscasts
|892609
|230713-D-VN697-1239
|DOD_109807096
|00:02:15
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|2
|2
