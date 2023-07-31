Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.13.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Area Support Group - Kuwait change of command ceremony, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 13, 2023. Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth handed the reigns to Col. Daniel Enslen after a year-long tour. Attendees, which included James Holtsnider, the Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, filled the Theater to capacity and were treated to the sounds of the 28th Infantry Division Band. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 08:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 892609
    VIRIN: 230713-D-VN697-1239
    Filename: DOD_109807096
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    40th ID Band

