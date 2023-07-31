Proper Way to Drive on Post

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892608" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Narration:

The intersection at H street and 4th Avenue gets busy with workers coming

into and going out of gate 2 during the rush hours. It can also be confusing

for drivers to figure out who has the right-of-way.



Interview: SGT Michael Edwards, Traffic Investigator, 88th Military Police

Detachment





Narration:

SGT Edwards also helped explain what exactly drivers have to do when they

see a sign that says "Yield" or "Stop".





Interview: SGT Michael Edwards, Traffic Investigator, 88th Military Police

Detachment





Narration:

All drivers must follow the rules when behind the wheel on Camp Zama. Those

who do not properly stop or yield when driving at H street and 4th Avenue

near gate 2 could receive a ticket or traffic violation.





Interview: SGT Michael Edwards, Traffic Investigator, 88th Military Police

Detachment





Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.