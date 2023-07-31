Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proper Way to Drive on Post

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    The intersection at H street and 4th Avenue gets busy with workers coming
    into and going out of gate 2 during the rush hours. It can also be confusing
    for drivers to figure out who has the right-of-way.

    Interview: SGT Michael Edwards, Traffic Investigator, 88th Military Police
    Detachment


    Narration:
    SGT Edwards also helped explain what exactly drivers have to do when they
    see a sign that says "Yield" or "Stop".


    Interview: SGT Michael Edwards, Traffic Investigator, 88th Military Police
    Detachment


    Narration:
    All drivers must follow the rules when behind the wheel on Camp Zama. Those
    who do not properly stop or yield when driving at H street and 4th Avenue
    near gate 2 could receive a ticket or traffic violation.


    Interview: SGT Michael Edwards, Traffic Investigator, 88th Military Police
    Detachment


    Narration:
    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 03:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 892608
    VIRIN: 230803-A-MS361-9833
    Filename: DOD_109807092
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proper Way to Drive on Post, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    driving
    USAG Japan
    driving on post

