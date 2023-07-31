Narration:
The intersection at H street and 4th Avenue gets busy with workers coming
into and going out of gate 2 during the rush hours. It can also be confusing
for drivers to figure out who has the right-of-way.
Interview: SGT Michael Edwards, Traffic Investigator, 88th Military Police
Detachment
Narration:
SGT Edwards also helped explain what exactly drivers have to do when they
see a sign that says "Yield" or "Stop".
Interview: SGT Michael Edwards, Traffic Investigator, 88th Military Police
Detachment
Narration:
All drivers must follow the rules when behind the wheel on Camp Zama. Those
who do not properly stop or yield when driving at H street and 4th Avenue
near gate 2 could receive a ticket or traffic violation.
Interview: SGT Michael Edwards, Traffic Investigator, 88th Military Police
Detachment
Narration:
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 03:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|892608
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-MS361-9833
|Filename:
|DOD_109807092
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Proper Way to Drive on Post, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT