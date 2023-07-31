Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 8th Fighter Wing 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 35th and 80th Fighter Generation Squadrons showcased how quickly and efficiently they are able to inspect and load munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons during an 8th Fighter Wing load crew of the quarter competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. Load crews are 3-member teams, with each position focusing on specific functions during the competition, making teamwork a vital component to the crew’s success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 01:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892605
    VIRIN: 230803-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_109807024
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    ammo
    munitions
    weapons
    load crew competition
    35th FGS
    80th FGS

