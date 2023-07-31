2023 8th Fighter Wing 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 35th and 80th Fighter Generation Squadrons showcased how quickly and efficiently they are able to inspect and load munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons during an 8th Fighter Wing load crew of the quarter competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. Load crews are 3-member teams, with each position focusing on specific functions during the competition, making teamwork a vital component to the crew’s success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)