    Missoula Children's Theater Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230721-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 31, 2023) The Missoula Children's Theater visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, and put on a play with local children. The Missoula Children's Theater travels around the globe and puts on performances all within one week. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L Soule)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 22:08
    Location: JP

