230721-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 31, 2023) The Missoula Children's Theater visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, and put on a play with local children. The Missoula Children's Theater travels around the globe and puts on performances all within one week. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L Soule)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 22:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892602
|VIRIN:
|230721-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109806612
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Missoula Children's Theater Yokosuka, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT