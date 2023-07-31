U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Contingency Response Group setting up and using the Project Arcwater system at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Aug. 2, 2023. The system is composed of a Pavilion solar panel, generator, environmental control unit and the mangrove. The Pavilion solar panel provides constant solar energy to the batteries which are connected to the generator and the ECU system, while the mangrove harvests water. The system can purify sea water and water vapor from the air into drinkable water. The goal of Project Arcwater is to integrate the mangrove with the Pavilion system. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)
This work, 36th Contingency Response Squadron Airmen assembles Project Arcwater (B-Roll), by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
