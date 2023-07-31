Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Contingency Response Squadron Airmen assembles Project Arcwater (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YIGO, GUAM

    08.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Contingency Response Group setting up and using the Project Arcwater system at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Aug. 2, 2023. The system is composed of a Pavilion solar panel, generator, environmental control unit and the mangrove. The Pavilion solar panel provides constant solar energy to the batteries which are connected to the generator and the ECU system, while the mangrove harvests water. The system can purify sea water and water vapor from the air into drinkable water. The goal of Project Arcwater is to integrate the mangrove with the Pavilion system. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 23:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892601
    VIRIN: 230802-F-RA633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109806597
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: YIGO, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Contingency Response Squadron Airmen assembles Project Arcwater (B-Roll), by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andersen Air Force Base
    Solar Panels
    36th Wing
    36th CRG
    36th CRS
    Project Arcwater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT