Soldiers with 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted squad lanes on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 2, 2023. The lanes tested squads on procedures and fundamentals regarding a number of different scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 22:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892599
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-MF602-1400
|Filename:
|DOD_109806595
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st BEB Conducts Squad Training, by PFC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT