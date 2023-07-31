Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st BEB Conducts Squad Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Pfc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers with 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted squad lanes on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 2, 2023. The lanes tested squads on procedures and fundamentals regarding a number of different scenarios.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892599
    VIRIN: 230802-A-MF602-1400
    Filename: DOD_109806595
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    This work, 21st BEB Conducts Squad Training, by PFC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st
    air assault
    Lethal Eagle
    21st BEB

