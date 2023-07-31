Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARCENT Best Squad Competitors medical training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central, 2023 Best Squad Competitor, Spc. Christian Brown, an infantryman assigned to C-Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, is interviewed at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), Fort Jackson, S.C., on July 27, 2023. The best squad competitors rehearse multiple training scenarios of medical tasks in preparation for the upcoming competition at Fort Campbell, K.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 06:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892596
    VIRIN: 230803-A-AI704-1001
    Filename: DOD_109806483
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Best Squad Competitors medical training, by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Patton's Own
    Third Always First
    People First
    Best Squad 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT