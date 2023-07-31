USARCENT Best Squad Competitors medical training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892596" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Central, 2023 Best Squad Competitor, Spc. Christian Brown, an infantryman assigned to C-Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, is interviewed at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), Fort Jackson, S.C., on July 27, 2023. The best squad competitors rehearse multiple training scenarios of medical tasks in preparation for the upcoming competition at Fort Campbell, K.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)