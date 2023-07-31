U.S. Army Central, 2023 Best Squad Competitor, Spc. Christian Brown, an infantryman assigned to C-Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, is interviewed at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), Fort Jackson, S.C., on July 27, 2023. The best squad competitors rehearse multiple training scenarios of medical tasks in preparation for the upcoming competition at Fort Campbell, K.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 06:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892596
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-AI704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109806483
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
This work, USARCENT Best Squad Competitors medical training, by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
