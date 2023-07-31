USAF KC-46A Pegasus Refuels RAAF F-35 Lightning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the No. 3 Squadron, arrive to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus from the 13th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over Australia during Talisman Sabre 23, July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.