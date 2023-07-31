Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF KC-46A Pegasus Refuels RAAF F-35 Lightning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the No. 3 Squadron, arrive to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus from the 13th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over Australia during Talisman Sabre 23, July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 21:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892595
    VIRIN: 230726-F-VH066-2001
    Filename: DOD_109806475
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF KC-46A Pegasus Refuels RAAF F-35 Lightning, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    RAAF
    USAF
    KC-46
    TS23
    talismansabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT