Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the No. 3 Squadron, arrive to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus from the 13th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over Australia during Talisman Sabre 23, July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 21:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892595
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-VH066-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109806475
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAF KC-46A Pegasus Refuels RAAF F-35 Lightning, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
