    Pacific News: July 14, 2023

    JAPAN

    07.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    Across the Pacific Ocean, French, Canadian, and U.S. Forces with local responders successfully conducted a search and rescue operation. Around the Indo-Pacific, exercise Mobility Guardian 2023 recently began. In Okinawa, U.S. Marines conduct dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 20:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 892590
    VIRIN: 230714-F-WN543-7168
    Filename: DOD_109806323
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: July 14, 2023, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Pacific Ocean
    INDOPACOM

