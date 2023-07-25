Pacific News: July 25, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892588" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: In Australia, U.S. Marines fired an M-777 Towed Howitzer during a combined joint live-fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area. In japan, U.S. Space Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force senior leaders conducted space engagement talks in Tokyo. In Guam, two U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawks prepared for take off in support of a water search and rescue training during Mobility Guardian 2023 on Andersen Air Force Base.