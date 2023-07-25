Pacific News: July 25, 2023

On this Pacific News: In Australia, U.S. Marines fired an M-777 Towed Howitzer during a combined joint live-fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area. In japan, U.S. Space Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force senior leaders conducted space engagement talks in Tokyo. In Guam, two U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawks prepared for take off in support of a water search and rescue training during Mobility Guardian 2023 on Andersen Air Force Base.
