    Pacific News: July 25, 2023

    JAPAN

    07.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In Australia, U.S. Marines fired an M-777 Towed Howitzer during a combined joint live-fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area. In japan, U.S. Space Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force senior leaders conducted space engagement talks in Tokyo. In Guam, two U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawks prepared for take off in support of a water search and rescue training during Mobility Guardian 2023 on Andersen Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 19:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 892588
    VIRIN: 230725-F-WN543-5662
    Filename: DOD_109806302
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    News
    Japan
    Guam
    Pacific
    Australia
    IndoPacom

