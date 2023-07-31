Camp Zama Chapel hosts rededication ceremony, honors Chaplain Corps’ 248th anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

A rededication ceremony for the Camp Zama Chapel was held July 28th to

recognize its 70 years of service to the community here. The event also

included a celebration for the 248th anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplain

Corps.



The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the deputy

commander for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Jenifer Peterson; U.S. Army Japan

Deputy Command Chaplain Mark Olson; and USAG Japan Chaplain Damon Saxton.



Interview: Chaplain (LTC) Damon Saxton, USAG Japan Chaplain



Narration:

During the event, Christopher Dorsey, the chaplain for the 311th Military

Intelligence Battalion, spoke about the history of the Camp Zama Chapel and

the Chaplain Corps.



Sergeant Major Denises Veitia (DEH-NEE-SEZ VAY-TEE-YAH), the USARJ Chaplain

sergeant major, then gave remarks on the history and evolution of the

position of religious affairs specialist in the Army.



During her remarks as guest speaker, Peterson spoke about the broad range of

duties of a military chaplain, and highlighted the dedication and commitment

chaplains have for their community.



Interview: Jenifer Peterson, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan



Narration:

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony done by Peterson and both

the youngest and oldest members of the Unit Ministry Team.



Interview: Chaplain (LTC) Damon Saxton, USAG Japan Chaplain



Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.