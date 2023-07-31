Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Chapel hosts rededication ceremony, honors Chaplain Corps’ 248th anniversary

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.03.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    A rededication ceremony for the Camp Zama Chapel was held July 28th to
    recognize its 70 years of service to the community here. The event also
    included a celebration for the 248th anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplain
    Corps.

    The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the deputy
    commander for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Jenifer Peterson; U.S. Army Japan
    Deputy Command Chaplain Mark Olson; and USAG Japan Chaplain Damon Saxton.

    Interview: Chaplain (LTC) Damon Saxton, USAG Japan Chaplain

    Narration:
    During the event, Christopher Dorsey, the chaplain for the 311th Military
    Intelligence Battalion, spoke about the history of the Camp Zama Chapel and
    the Chaplain Corps.

    Sergeant Major Denises Veitia (DEH-NEE-SEZ VAY-TEE-YAH), the USARJ Chaplain
    sergeant major, then gave remarks on the history and evolution of the
    position of religious affairs specialist in the Army.

    During her remarks as guest speaker, Peterson spoke about the broad range of
    duties of a military chaplain, and highlighted the dedication and commitment
    chaplains have for their community.

    Interview: Jenifer Peterson, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    Narration:
    The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony done by Peterson and both
    the youngest and oldest members of the Unit Ministry Team.

    Interview: Chaplain (LTC) Damon Saxton, USAG Japan Chaplain

    Narration:
    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 19:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892587
    VIRIN: 230803-A-MS361-5193
    Filename: DOD_109806288
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    Chaplain
    Patching Ceremony
    USAG Japan

