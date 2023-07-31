Narration:
A rededication ceremony for the Camp Zama Chapel was held July 28th to
recognize its 70 years of service to the community here. The event also
included a celebration for the 248th anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplain
Corps.
The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the deputy
commander for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Jenifer Peterson; U.S. Army Japan
Deputy Command Chaplain Mark Olson; and USAG Japan Chaplain Damon Saxton.
Interview: Chaplain (LTC) Damon Saxton, USAG Japan Chaplain
During the event, Christopher Dorsey, the chaplain for the 311th Military
Intelligence Battalion, spoke about the history of the Camp Zama Chapel and
the Chaplain Corps.
Sergeant Major Denises Veitia (DEH-NEE-SEZ VAY-TEE-YAH), the USARJ Chaplain
sergeant major, then gave remarks on the history and evolution of the
position of religious affairs specialist in the Army.
During her remarks as guest speaker, Peterson spoke about the broad range of
duties of a military chaplain, and highlighted the dedication and commitment
chaplains have for their community.
Interview: Jenifer Peterson, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony done by Peterson and both
the youngest and oldest members of the Unit Ministry Team.
Interview: Chaplain (LTC) Damon Saxton, USAG Japan Chaplain
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is
This work, Camp Zama Chapel hosts rededication ceremony, honors Chaplain Corps' 248th anniversary, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS
