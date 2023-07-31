Forward Operating Base Construction Training at MOBEX II

Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, put together pieces of a tented building as part of forward operating base (FOB) construction training at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 1, 2023. During Pershing Strike 23 and Mobilization Exercise II, the 297th RSG and 849th QM Co. provide sustainment support for the 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 346th Transportation Battalion, 166th Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)
|08.01.2023
|08.03.2023 19:14
|00:00:45
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
