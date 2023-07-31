B-Roll MAFFS WY Activation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing depart to the southern Oregon on a C-130 Hercules aircraft equipped with a U.S. Forest Service Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) in Cheyenne, Wyo. on August 3, 2023. The Wyoming Air National Guard MAFFS unit is activated to support the firefighting effort in southern Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Edward hunter Hermsen)