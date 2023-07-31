Members assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing depart to the southern Oregon on a C-130 Hercules aircraft equipped with a U.S. Forest Service Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) in Cheyenne, Wyo. on August 3, 2023. The Wyoming Air National Guard MAFFS unit is activated to support the firefighting effort in southern Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Edward hunter Hermsen)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892578
|VIRIN:
|230823-Z-CW127-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109806027
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll MAFFS WY Activation, by SrA Edward Hermsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT