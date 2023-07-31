Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll MAFFS WY Activation

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Edward Hermsen 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Members assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing depart to the southern Oregon on a C-130 Hercules aircraft equipped with a U.S. Forest Service Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) in Cheyenne, Wyo. on August 3, 2023. The Wyoming Air National Guard MAFFS unit is activated to support the firefighting effort in southern Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Edward hunter Hermsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892578
    VIRIN: 230823-Z-CW127-1001
    Filename: DOD_109806027
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll MAFFS WY Activation, by SrA Edward Hermsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAFFS

