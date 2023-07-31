Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Reserve Force Judge Capt. William Bailey on Reporting Mental Health and Military Law 1-2

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Capt. William J. Bailey, Jr., Force Judge Advocate, Commander, Navy Reserve Force, Deputy Director, Navy Reserve Law Program, answers concerns from Sailors on the legal impact of seeking help for mental health on their Naval careers.

    Capt. Bailey answers the following questions:

    Fact or Myth: I’ll lose my security clearance if I report a mental health concern.

    Fact or Myth: I won’t be able to deploy if I seek mental health care, list a mental health concern on an assessment, or have a mental health diagnosis.

    Fact or Myth: I’ll get kicked out of the Navy if I get help for mental health.

    Fact or Myth: Can my Chain of Command support me in reporting and seeking help for mental health concerns and if so how?

    Question: Is seeking and receiving help for mental health important for Warfighting Readiness?

    Question: What mental health resources are available to Sailors?

    Question: How can Triads help their Sailors reporting mental health concerns?

    Question: How can Sailors seek help and mentorship from their commands?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892576
    VIRIN: 230803-N-LO372-9119
    Filename: DOD_109806008
    Length: 00:16:42
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    Commander
    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Navy Reserve Force
    VADM John Mustin
    Judge Capt. William Bailey

