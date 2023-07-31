Capt. William J. Bailey, Jr., Force Judge Advocate, Commander, Navy Reserve Force, Deputy Director, Navy Reserve Law Program, answers concerns from Sailors on the legal impact of seeking help for mental health on their Naval careers.
Capt. Bailey answers the following questions:
Fact or Myth: I’ll lose my security clearance if I report a mental health concern.
Fact or Myth: I won’t be able to deploy if I seek mental health care, list a mental health concern on an assessment, or have a mental health diagnosis.
Fact or Myth: I’ll get kicked out of the Navy if I get help for mental health.
Fact or Myth: Can my Chain of Command support me in reporting and seeking help for mental health concerns and if so how?
Question: Is seeking and receiving help for mental health important for Warfighting Readiness?
Question: What mental health resources are available to Sailors?
Question: How can Triads help their Sailors reporting mental health concerns?
Question: How can Sailors seek help and mentorship from their commands?
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892576
|VIRIN:
|230803-N-LO372-9119
|Filename:
|DOD_109806008
|Length:
|00:16:42
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Reserve Force Judge Capt. William Bailey on Reporting Mental Health and Military Law 1-2, by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT