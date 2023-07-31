Footage of Fort Johnson's back-to-back emergency deployment readiness exercises featuring 519th Military Police Battalion and 46th Engineer Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892573
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-GH690-6584
|Filename:
|DOD_109805980
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Johnson 2023 EDRE B-Roll, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
