Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Johnson 2023 EDRE B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Footage of Fort Johnson's back-to-back emergency deployment readiness exercises featuring 519th Military Police Battalion and 46th Engineer Battalion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892573
    VIRIN: 230803-A-GH690-6584
    Filename: DOD_109805980
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Johnson 2023 EDRE B-Roll, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mission readiness
    EDRE
    519th MP
    emergency deployment readiness exercise
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    46th engineer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT