    Utah National Guard provides medical support during Talisman Sabre 2023

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Medical personnel with the Utah Army National Guard’s 144th Area Support Medical Company traveled to Australia recently in support of Talisman Sabre 2023.

    The Guard members were on hand to provide real-world medical support to the thousands of Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen participating in the exercise, which was held over the course of 15 days.

    Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, multi-domain exercise that consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    The exercise started in 2005 and this year marked its 10th and largest iteration, with more than 30,000 personnel from 13 countries participating.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 16:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard provides medical support during Talisman Sabre 2023, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Talisman Sabre
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    TS23

