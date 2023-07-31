Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSTR proof of concept tests Defender unit-led training, equipment delivery

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center moved another step forward in establishing combat support training ranges across the enterprise with a security forces-focused proof of concept exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base's Silver Flag site July 17-28, 2023. As part of the CSTR concept, the exercise tested the delivery of Defender unit-led combat skills training using low-density, high-demand equipment at a new site.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892566
    VIRIN: 230803-F-EG306-1001
    Filename: DOD_109805799
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US

    TAGS

    Silver Flag
    Security Forces
    training
    AFIMSC
    CSTR
    combat support training range

