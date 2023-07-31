The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center moved another step forward in establishing combat support training ranges across the enterprise with a security forces-focused proof of concept exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base's Silver Flag site July 17-28, 2023. As part of the CSTR concept, the exercise tested the delivery of Defender unit-led combat skills training using low-density, high-demand equipment at a new site.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892566
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-EG306-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109805799
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CSTR proof of concept tests Defender unit-led training, equipment delivery, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
