    U.S. Space Command Joint Operations Center

    01.17.2023

    Video by Christopher DeWitt 

    United States Space Command

    BROLL of the U.S. Space Command Joint Operations Center, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892564
    VIRIN: 230117-F-X0712-1001
    Filename: DOD_109805790
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: UG

    space domain awareness
    Joint Operations Center
    Space Domain
    Space Command
    Space Command Operations

