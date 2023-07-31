Vice President Kamala Harris, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Senator Tammy Baldwin deliver remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to invest in high-speed internet, boost domestic manufacturing, and create jobs.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 16:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|892563
|Filename:
|DOD_109805777
|Length:
|00:12:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks Highlighting the Administration's Investment in Broadband, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT