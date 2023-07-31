Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 71-year-old man offshore Port Fourchon, La.

    PORT FOURCHON, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew hoists and medevacs a man approximately 100 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, August 3, 2023. The man was brought to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Location: PORT FOURCHON, LA, US 

    Medevac
    NOLA
    Jayhawk
    OSV

