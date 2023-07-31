Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks and takes questions at a Press Gaggle from the United Nations in New York

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks and takes questions at a Press Gaggle from the United Nations in New York.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 892551
    Filename: DOD_109805525
    Length: 00:16:00
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Antony J. Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT