    Mr. Roy Wallace, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff G-1, HQDA DCS G-1

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    HQDA, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1

    In accordance with AR 690-950, Army Civilian Career Management Activity is tasked with monitoring the strategic environment by utilizing competency assessments for training and development initiatives. The intent is to address current and future mission requirements, including those of an expeditionary nature. The competency assessment has been expanded in FY23 to include a broader audience encompassing the entire career field of more than 40K professionals.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:41
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

