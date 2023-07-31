U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradley Stone is the Mission Commander for the Innovation Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. Monroe Wellness is a two-week mission that provides No-Cost medical services to Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 15:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892544
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-WH833-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109805417
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|MONROE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradley Stone, by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT