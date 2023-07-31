Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 Chinook preparing for flight

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard prepare for flight in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter around Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 1, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    This work, CH-47 Chinook preparing for flight, by 1LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-47 Chinook

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Aviation

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    CH-47 Chinook
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Training
    Aviation
    Muir Army Heliport

