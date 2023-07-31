The Alaska Army National Guard memorialized the Kodiak Armory Readiness Center in honor of the service and sacrifice of Kodiak native, Specialist Four Daniel Lee Harmon, during a public ceremony July 27, 2023. The ceremony featured stories and testimonials of Harmon’s life and military service, which ended abruptly when he was killed while heroically trying to save his fellow soldiers during a firefight in Vietnam in June 1967. Memorializing the armory in Kodiak honored his sacrifice, while highlighting the service of Alaska Natives across the state who have volunteered and fought valiantly in our nation’s military conflicts.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892537
|VIRIN:
|230727-Z-CA180-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109805199
|Length:
|00:09:32
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tangirnaq Native, local hero memorialized at Kodiak Readiness Center, by Balinda ONeal and Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tangirnaq Native, local hero memorialized at Kodiak Readiness Center
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT