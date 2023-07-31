Aerial refueling F-35 and B-1 Red Flag 23-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892536" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 92nd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, performs a Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 refueling mission with a B-1 and F-35 aircraft, July 26, 2023. This Red Flag will provide more complex target areas, camouflage and concealment techniques in multiple spectrums and introduce realistic scenarios forcing reattacks in accordance with acceptable levels of risk as it concentrates on the Indo-Pacific Command.