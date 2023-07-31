KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 92nd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, performs a Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 refueling mission with a B-1 and F-35 aircraft, July 26, 2023. This Red Flag will provide more complex target areas, camouflage and concealment techniques in multiple spectrums and introduce realistic scenarios forcing reattacks in accordance with acceptable levels of risk as it concentrates on the Indo-Pacific Command.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892536
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-UT528-1046
|Filename:
|DOD_109805179
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial refueling F-35 and B-1 Red Flag 23-3, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
