    Aerial refueling F-35 and B-1 Red Flag 23-3

    NV, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 92nd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, performs a Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 refueling mission with a B-1 and F-35 aircraft, July 26, 2023. This Red Flag will provide more complex target areas, camouflage and concealment techniques in multiple spectrums and introduce realistic scenarios forcing reattacks in accordance with acceptable levels of risk as it concentrates on the Indo-Pacific Command.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892536
    VIRIN: 210602-F-UT528-1046
    Filename: DOD_109805179
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: NV, US

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Fairchild AFB
    ACC
    F-35
    readiness
    B-1
    F-35 Lightning II
    lethality
    Air to Air Refueling
    92nd ARS
    Ready AF
    Red Flag-Nellis 23-3 RFNAFB

