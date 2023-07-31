Officer Candidate School 2023 Urban Environment Situational Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Officer Candidates taking part in the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute Phase III are practicing their skills during Platoon Level Situational Training Exercises at Leschi Town, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on July 31, 2023. OCS Phase III is the culminating event for National Guard Officer Candidates testing their leadership and critical thinking abilities prior to commissioning as 2nd Lieutenants in the U.S. Army.