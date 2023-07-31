Officer Candidates taking part in the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute Phase III are practicing their skills during Platoon Level Situational Training Exercises at Leschi Town, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on July 31, 2023. OCS Phase III is the culminating event for National Guard Officer Candidates testing their leadership and critical thinking abilities prior to commissioning as 2nd Lieutenants in the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892535
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-HB480-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109805150
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Officer Candidate School 2023 Urban Environment Situational Training Exercise, by SPC Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
