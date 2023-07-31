Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Candidate School 2023 Urban Environment Situational Training Exercise

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Spc. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Officer Candidates taking part in the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute Phase III are practicing their skills during Platoon Level Situational Training Exercises at Leschi Town, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on July 31, 2023. OCS Phase III is the culminating event for National Guard Officer Candidates testing their leadership and critical thinking abilities prior to commissioning as 2nd Lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892535
    VIRIN: 230731-A-HB480-1001
    Filename: DOD_109805150
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Leadership
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Training
    Illinois Army National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard

