New Leadership at NAWCTSD Looks to Improve Mission Efficacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Tim James and Capt. Robert Betts assumed command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando Fla. on June 15, 2023. After the Ceremony James and Betts each gave their vision for NAWCTSD going forward. (U.S Navy video by Brian Grison)