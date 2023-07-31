Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Leadership at NAWCTSD Looks to Improve Mission Efficacy

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Brian Grison 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division

    Capt. Tim James and Capt. Robert Betts assumed command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando Fla. on June 15, 2023. After the Ceremony James and Betts each gave their vision for NAWCTSD going forward. (U.S Navy video by Brian Grison)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

