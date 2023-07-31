Capt. Tim James and Capt. Robert Betts assumed command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando Fla. on June 15, 2023. After the Ceremony James and Betts each gave their vision for NAWCTSD going forward. (U.S Navy video by Brian Grison)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 15:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892534
|VIRIN:
|230803-N-UN530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109805142
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Leadership at NAWCTSD Looks to Improve Mission Efficacy, by Brian Grison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
