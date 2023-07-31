Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Trazando Camino: Civil Affairs Specialist

    PUERTO RICO

    08.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    1st Mission Support Command

    Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Now Sgt. 1st Class Juan Rivera Diaz talks about his experience as a Civil Affairs Specialist in the Army Reserve.

    Trazando Camino is an effort lead by the 1st Mission Support Command to showcase the military career opportunities within the command. It's a fantastic opportunity to expand your knowledge, connect with senior leaders and seek opportunities for career development.

    The event is scheduled for August 5 starting at 8:00 a.m. in the Ramos Hall at the command's headquarters, Fort Buchanan.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Spc. Airam Blass I Amaro Millan; B-rolls obtained from dvids.net)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892516
    VIRIN: 230803-A-VK509-7497
    Filename: DOD_109804859
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: PR

    This work, Operation Trazando Camino: Civil Affairs Specialist, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ArmyReserve

