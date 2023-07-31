Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Staff Sgt. Darian Vigo talks about his experience as a Military Police in the Army Reserve.
Trazando Camino is an effort lead by the 1st Mission Support Command to showcase the military career opportunities within the command. It's a fantastic opportunity to expand your knowledge, connect with senior leaders and seek opportunities for career development.
The event is scheduled for August 5 starting at 8:00 a.m. in the Ramos Hall at the command's headquarters, Fort Buchanan.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Spc. Airam Blass I Amaro Millan; B-rolls obtained from dvids.net)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892512
|Filename:
|DOD_109804855
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Trazando Camino: Military Police, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT