Operation Trazando Camino: Military Police

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Staff Sgt. Darian Vigo talks about his experience as a Military Police in the Army Reserve.



Trazando Camino is an effort lead by the 1st Mission Support Command to showcase the military career opportunities within the command. It's a fantastic opportunity to expand your knowledge, connect with senior leaders and seek opportunities for career development.



The event is scheduled for August 5 starting at 8:00 a.m. in the Ramos Hall at the command's headquarters, Fort Buchanan.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Spc. Airam Blass I Amaro Millan; B-rolls obtained from dvids.net)