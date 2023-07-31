Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADSB DSTB Time Lapse Set Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the Division Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division set up a tactical operations center on Provider Field, Fort Liberty, NC, August 3, 2023. Special Troops Battalion provides command and control of administration, logistics, training, military justice, and operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892505
    VIRIN: 230803-A-ID763-6685
    Filename: DOD_109804827
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADSB DSTB Time Lapse Set Up, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Troops Battalion
    82nd Airborne Division
    STB
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    ADSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT