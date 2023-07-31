Paratroopers assigned to the Division Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division set up a tactical operations center on Provider Field, Fort Liberty, NC, August 3, 2023. Special Troops Battalion provides command and control of administration, logistics, training, military justice, and operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892505
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-ID763-6685
|Filename:
|DOD_109804827
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ADSB DSTB Time Lapse Set Up, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
