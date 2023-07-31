Operation Trazando Camino: Horizontal Construction Engineer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- 1st Sgt. Isaias Diaz from the 1st Mission Support Command talks about his experience as a Horizontal Construction Engineer as part of the operation Trazando Camino.



Trazando Camino is an effort lead by the 1st Mission Support Command to showcase the military career opportunities within the command. It's a fantastic opportunity to expand your knowledge, connect with senior leaders and seek opportunities for career development.



The event is scheduled for August 5 starting at 8:00 a.m. in the Ramos Hall at the command's headquarters, Fort Buchanan.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos. B-roll obtained from dvids.net)