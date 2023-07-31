Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Trazando Camino: Horizontal Construction Engineer

    PUERTO RICO

    08.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    1st Mission Support Command

    FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- 1st Sgt. Isaias Diaz from the 1st Mission Support Command talks about his experience as a Horizontal Construction Engineer as part of the operation Trazando Camino.

    Trazando Camino is an effort lead by the 1st Mission Support Command to showcase the military career opportunities within the command. It's a fantastic opportunity to expand your knowledge, connect with senior leaders and seek opportunities for career development.

    The event is scheduled for August 5 starting at 8:00 a.m. in the Ramos Hall at the command's headquarters, Fort Buchanan.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos. B-roll obtained from dvids.net)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:27
    Location: PR

