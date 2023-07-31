Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2113 Transportation Company Mobilization Exercise

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. James Hobbs and Sgt. John Irizarry

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    The 157th Infantry Brigade supports the 2113 Transportation Company Mobilization Exercise during Pershing Strike 23 on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, from 17 July to 4 August 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Irizarry)

    Sound Bite 1 (0:47 - 1:31): Col. Troy Mills, Commander, 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    Sound Bite 2 (1:48 - 2:00): First Lt. Hope Smith, Commander, 2113 Transportation Company, Kentucky National Guard

    (Additional Footage by National Guard Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 892497
    VIRIN: 230803-A-XB449-1002
    Filename: DOD_109804771
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 

    This work, 2113 Transportation Company Mobilization Exercise, by SGT James Hobbs and SGT John Irizarry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    2113 Transportation Company
    Pershing Strike 23

