Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Insecurity in New York City, New York
UNITED STATES
08.03.2023
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Insecurity in New York City, New York.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 10:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|892493
|Filename:
|DOD_109804746
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Insecurity in New York City, New York
LEAVE A COMMENT