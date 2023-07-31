Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back-to-School Superintendent Information Session

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Join our Fort Stewart garrison commander, school liaison officer, and the superintendents from the Fort Stewart DoDEA, Liberty, Bryan, Long and Savannah-Chatham school systems in this previously recorded broadcast to give you the information you need for the upcoming school year.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:26
    Length: 00:59:59
