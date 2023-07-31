Fort Stewart, Georgia Southern enter into post-secondary education partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and Georgia Southern University entered into a partnership this week to offer more post-secondary education opportunities at the SFC Paul R. Smith Army Education Center. The agreement between the installation and the school brings four more masters and two graduate certificates to the education center, offering more choices for Soldiers, Army Families, Veterans, and others interested in pursuing higher learning. The programs are:

Master of Business Administration

Master of Health Administration

Master of Science in Information Technology

Master of Arts in Professional Communication and Leadership

Graduate Certificate in Cybercrime

Graduate Certificate in Professional Communication and Leadership