Fort Stewart, Georgia Southern enter into post-secondary education partnership

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and Georgia Southern University entered into a partnership this week to offer more post-secondary education opportunities at the SFC Paul R. Smith Army Education Center. The agreement between the installation and the school brings four more masters and two graduate certificates to the education center, offering more choices for Soldiers, Army Families, Veterans, and others interested in pursuing higher learning. The programs are:
Master of Business Administration
Master of Health Administration
Master of Science in Information Technology
Master of Arts in Professional Communication and Leadership
Graduate Certificate in Cybercrime
Graduate Certificate in Professional Communication and Leadership
Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 08:54
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|892474
VIRIN:
|230731-O-WJ404-6937
Filename:
|DOD_109804576
Length:
|00:01:40
Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
