Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart, Georgia Southern enter into post-secondary education partnership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and Georgia Southern University entered into a partnership this week to offer more post-secondary education opportunities at the SFC Paul R. Smith Army Education Center. The agreement between the installation and the school brings four more masters and two graduate certificates to the education center, offering more choices for Soldiers, Army Families, Veterans, and others interested in pursuing higher learning. The programs are:
    Master of Business Administration
    Master of Health Administration
    Master of Science in Information Technology
    Master of Arts in Professional Communication and Leadership
    Graduate Certificate in Cybercrime
    Graduate Certificate in Professional Communication and Leadership

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 08:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892474
    VIRIN: 230731-O-WJ404-6937
    Filename: DOD_109804576
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart, Georgia Southern enter into post-secondary education partnership, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom
    education
    amc
    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT