U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico First Responders, conduct the National Night out at the Crossroads Elementary School, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug 1, 2023. National Night out is a community get together that involves the first responders from the base and allows the family to talk to, and enjoy festivities with local law enforcement and firefighters. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892471
|VIRIN:
|230801-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109804526
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 National Night out Brings First Responders and Families Together, by LCpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
