2023 National Night out Brings First Responders and Families Together

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892471" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico First Responders, conduct the National Night out at the Crossroads Elementary School, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug 1, 2023. National Night out is a community get together that involves the first responders from the base and allows the family to talk to, and enjoy festivities with local law enforcement and firefighters. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Tucker)