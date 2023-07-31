Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 National Night out Brings First Responders and Families Together

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico First Responders, conduct the National Night out at the Crossroads Elementary School, on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug 1, 2023. National Night out is a community get together that involves the first responders from the base and allows the family to talk to, and enjoy festivities with local law enforcement and firefighters. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Tucker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892471
    VIRIN: 230801-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_109804526
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

