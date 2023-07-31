Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-82 FA Conduct Table Six Gunnery

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Troopers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct a table six gunnery July 28, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. Table 6 is a qualification table that certifies these artilleryman as a crew.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892468
    VIRIN: 230728-A-UG808-4216
    Filename: DOD_109804485
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    First Team
    Be All You Can Be
    Live the Legend
    Cav Legacy

